Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 36,770 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 105,057.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

