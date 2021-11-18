Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 6,709 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 111,816.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DOOR opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $92.08 and a one year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.