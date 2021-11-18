Metro Bank’s (MTRO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

MTRO stock opened at GBX 107.19 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.01. The company has a market capitalization of £184.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 87.95 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

