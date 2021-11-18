Metro Bank’s (MTRO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

MTRO stock opened at GBX 107.19 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.01. The company has a market capitalization of £184.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 87.95 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

