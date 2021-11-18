MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after buying an additional 1,283,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after buying an additional 697,009 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,235,000 after buying an additional 274,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.