MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,035 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

