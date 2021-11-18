MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes stock opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.