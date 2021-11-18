MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 93,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 56,072 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

