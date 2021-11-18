MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

