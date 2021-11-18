MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,634 shares of company stock valued at $291,117. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

