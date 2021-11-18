MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $524,000 in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,348,000. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. Barclays cut shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

