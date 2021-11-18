MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $524,000 in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,348,000. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

HYLN opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.