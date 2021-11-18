MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after buying an additional 1,406,718 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 125.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pulmonx by 94.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 348,008 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,897,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $3,866,967. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

LUNG opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

