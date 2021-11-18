MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 14,994.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,229,824 shares of company stock valued at $58,689,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

AI opened at $46.18 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

