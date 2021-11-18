MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

