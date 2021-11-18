Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 178.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Methanex worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth about $8,078,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 10.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Methanex by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

MEOH stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.03. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

