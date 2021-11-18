Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEMKT MTA opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 602.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

