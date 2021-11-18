Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.77, but opened at 4.61. Meta Materials shares last traded at 4.40, with a volume of 35,489 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.86.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.