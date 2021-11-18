Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.77, but opened at 4.61. Meta Materials shares last traded at 4.40, with a volume of 35,489 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.86.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.
