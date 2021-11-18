Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $113,973,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after buying an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after buying an additional 35,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

