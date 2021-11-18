Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $164,280.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.98 or 0.00367135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,739,579 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

