Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TSE MDNA opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.56. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.