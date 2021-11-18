Medicenna Therapeutics’ (MDNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

MDNA stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 28.5% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.