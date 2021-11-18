MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $17.28

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $17.91. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands.

MAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,480 shares of company stock worth $2,061,131 in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 13.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

