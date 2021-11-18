mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.15

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 188298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.77.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

