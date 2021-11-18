McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,480. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

