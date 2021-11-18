McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $90.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $57,528,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.95. 14,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,234. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

