Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Announces Earnings Results

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Maximus updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.370 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.07-5.37 EPS.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $79.86. 11,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,689. Maximus has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

