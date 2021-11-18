Maxim Group Lowers BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $68.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BWXT. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $448,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

