Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.52 and last traded at C$6.52. 31,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 56,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$955.28 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

