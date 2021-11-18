Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.52 and last traded at C$6.52. 31,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 56,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
The company has a market cap of C$955.28 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.
About Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)
Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.
