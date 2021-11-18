Matrix AI Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.27 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.00380175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

