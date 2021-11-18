Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Down 48.4% in October

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the October 14th total of 974,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.82 and a beta of 0.64. Materialise has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. Materialise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
