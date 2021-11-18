Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Down 48.4% in October

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the October 14th total of 974,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.82 and a beta of 0.64. Materialise has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. Materialise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.