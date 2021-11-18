Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $55,853.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,296.92 or 0.07138721 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00084840 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00082223 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

