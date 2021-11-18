Mass General Brigham Inc Has $201.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mass General Brigham Inc lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,054 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 54.5% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mass General Brigham Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $201,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.00 and a 200 day moving average of $439.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $355.49 and a one year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

