Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Masco worth $63,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Amundi purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 114.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,839,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

MAS opened at $68.09 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

