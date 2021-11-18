Mary Agnes Wilderotter Sells 2,860 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,501,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

