Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Insider Sells $16,327,379.06 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MRVL traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,381. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of -153.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

