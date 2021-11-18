Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

