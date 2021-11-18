Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 110,741 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,741 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

