Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 1,421.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,033 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.29% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $449,000. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCU opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.34. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

SCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

