Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 48,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,323,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,470,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

XMTR stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $97.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.69.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

