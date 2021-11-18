Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Position in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 371,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

CYXT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

