Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $991,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 44.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 8.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

CI opened at $216.98 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.14.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

