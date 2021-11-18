Marshall Wace LLP Sells 46,452 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,452 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of SiTime worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SiTime by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM stock opened at $275.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.99. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $301.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 417.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $992,858.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,072,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,866 shares of company stock worth $14,048,973. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.