Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 69,016 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,016 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.42% of NeoGames worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $24,303,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NeoGames by 29.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 77,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $19,289,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.