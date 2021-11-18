Marshall Wace LLP Invests $6.14 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 624,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. 40.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.