Marks Wealth LLC Invests $33.20 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 528,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 10.8% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 322.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $3,407,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

IHI opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

