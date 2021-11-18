Maple (MPL) Price Tops $23.25 on Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.25 or 0.00040245 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $64.97 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00217239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00084311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794,482 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

