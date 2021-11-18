Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 86.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 364.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 325.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.