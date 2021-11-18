Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Shares of MNTX opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 million, a PE ratio of 95.86, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Manitex International had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 868,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 41,384 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 94,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

