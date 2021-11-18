Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Mandiant posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,713,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

MNDT traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 6,064,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,324. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

