Man Group plc Sells 18,232 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,232 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,797,000 after purchasing an additional 70,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,082 shares of company stock worth $6,900,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $165.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.51 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.